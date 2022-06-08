 Skip to main content
Presented by the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council

Interested in the future of Silver Lake?

Silver Lake Reservoir photo by Carol Sanchez

 Silver Lake Visions & Goals Meeting

 Sunday, June 12, 2022

5 pm - 7 pm

If you live, work, own property, or participate in a community organization in Silver Lake, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council invites you to its Visions and Goals Meeting.

The meeting will be held on Zoom or by phone to discuss how to best address the issues the community faces. More details here.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council.

