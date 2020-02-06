Introducing Silver Lake’s Newest Homes – 12 Modern Residences to Tour this Saturday and Sunday

Marathon 12 | Silver Lake
Bryant \ Reichling and P Joseph Development has announced the Grand Opening of their latest small lot community at Silver Lake Boulevard and Marathon Street.
‘Marathon 12’ is a collection of twelve single family homes featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, direct access garage, and private roof top terraces. Most floor plans feature large gated private patios, balconies, and roof top decks ready for entertaining and lounging with lovely panoramic views of the surrounding green hillsides of Silver Lake and city beyond.
The community features Mediterranean architectural detailing with clay tile balcony rooflines, decorative steel railings, and beautiful lush landscaping with cypress trees and white roses.
Voted one of the best communities in the country, and with its rich history as a landmark neighborhood, Marathon 12 is located in one of the most sought after locations to live in Los Angeles!
Start your day early with a jog around the Silver Lake Reservoir, or grab a coffee at one of the many new wave cafes and roasteries dotting Sunset Boulevard. On Tuesdays and Sundays, shop for local produce, flowers, and vintage finds at the Sunset Triangle Farmer’s Market. Host pre-dinner drinks on your rooftop deck, then head out for a memorable night with friends in the Sunset Junction, with endless dinner and drink combinations!
Join us for our Grand Opening Weekend with door prizes from local hotspots: Psychic Wines, Botanica, and Aesop! Hope to see you at Silver Lake’s newest address!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Bryant / Reichling