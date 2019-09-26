Introducing The Griffith Silver Lake. Smart Tech. Sustainable. Oooohh so Silver Lake.

OH SOOOO SILVER LAKE

The Griffith is a new community of 11 architecturally-designed, single-family homes now under construction at 1933 Griffith Park Blvd. Each detached, structurally-independent home offers 3 levels, 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bath with roof top decks and stunning views of Silver Lake's iconic hillsides. Easy walk to Trader Joes, Gelsons and dozens of coveted restaurants and bars including Casita del Campo, Hyperion Public, Barbrix, Tomato Pie, The Ceviche Project, Magpie ice-cream and more. Local schools are Franklin Elementary, Thomas Starr King Middle School and John Marshall High School.

Open House Sunday September 29

2pm-5pm

Contact Us Jeremy Kaiser and Alyse Livingston TheGriffithSilverLake.com

hello@thegriffithsilverlake.com

310 617 1608

SUSTAINABLE

Honoring the Silver Lake neighborhood’s breezy California Modern design and energy efficiency, the homes will be solar access ready, with tankless water heaters and other water-conserving amenities, dual-glazed low-E glass windows, a reflective roof system, abundant drought tolerant landscaping and central air. Plus the two-car garage (side-by-side with direct access) is prepped for an electrical vehicle charger.

We understand the importance of offering a turn-key and tech-rich home that is personalized to meet individual lifestyle needs. Imagine arriving home to a well-lit house, enjoying climate control that provides comfort and energy efficiency, and easily chatting to a visitor at the front door from anywhere in the world. At The Griffith ... you can! Each residence at has been pre-wired by professionals for the latest in smart control and conveniences from the award-winning ELAN home systems.

Pricing from $1.219M. Four homes in First Stage Release

To arrange a private tour and learn more about our homes, please contact Jeremy Kaiser and Alyse Livingston and the team at LA Homes and Architecture by email at hello@thegriffithsilverlake.com or call 310 617 1608.

To view floor plans, a site map and neighborhood insights visit TheGriffithSilverLake.com. The Griffith’s builder RC Homes recently completed the sister project nearby called Hyperion Silver Lake which sold out prior to completion of construction.

Presented by RC Homes

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of RC Homes