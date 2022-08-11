Inviting Cypress Park Townhouse

Bright and spacious, contemporary in design, and situated along the scenic LA River in Cypress Park in the community at RiverPark.
This tri-level townhouse’s features include open-concept living, large windows offering ample natural light, high ceilings, Elfa closets, and engineered hardwood floors on the entry and main levels.
The first floor entry opens into a flex-space room with a full bathroom and exterior private patio, with direct access to a large 2-car garage. The second level offers a generously sized living room, guest bathroom, dining area, and a modern kitchen with a large island and corner nook for casual meals. The top floor includes the primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Its hallway includes an enclosed laundry area, bathroom and two additional bedrooms (easily convertible into one larger one, if so desired!).
Meticulous pride-of-ownership abounds throughout this home, providing comfort, convenience, and flexibility in a rapidly developing neighborhood. This is a truly energy-efficient home with a tankless water heater, conduits for solar panels, a connection point for an electric car charger, and dual pane windows.
RiverPark is a community of 54 homes recently built in 2018 in the Taylor Yard Village, as part of the LA River Restoration Project. Adjacent to Rio De Los Angeles State Park and the Taylor Yard Pedestrian / Bicycle Bridge into Elysian Valley, a.k.a Frogtown, as well as the eateries down the block in Glassell Park…RiverPark is a lot of bang for your buck, right in the midst of the exciting changes in Northeast LA!