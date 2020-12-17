You have permission to edit this article.
Isabel Meadows New TIC Community

Surrounded by hills and grounds of woodland vegetation.

255 Isabel St | Mt. Washington

Welcome to The Isabel Meadows, featuring a collection of detached homes in the foothills of Mt. Washington's eclectic neighborhood, known as a woven tapestry of diversity and artistry, surrounded by hills and grounds of woodland vegetation.

Each home features a private outdoor space, a welcome refuge in a year of chaos, and common park-like grounds where the setting sun filters through a canopy of trees creating a zen retreat in the heart of LA.

Here is a rare opportunity to buy a detached home at an affordable price. Sunlight permeates through these recently renovated homes with crisp white walls, white oak flooring, and natural tones.

Updated kitchen and bath, in-unit laundry, single car garage, and low HOAs - this home will surely check all the boxes. Six of the homes are available for sale now.

Prices starting at $449,000.

Features:

  • Seven detached bungalows, share no walls
  • All six 1 bedroom/ 1 bath bungalows available now
  • Seventh unit comes with detached ADU, available January 2021
  • Private gated patios and yards plus common yards
  • Recently renovated
  • AC & heat
  • New stove, fridge and dishwasher included
  • New washer and dryer in-unit
  • Private single-car garages

255 Isabel HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:

  • Minimum 10% down
  • HOA covers insurance, water, finance management, landscaping, and reserves
  • Pets are allowed
  • No permission needed to sell your unit
  • With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
  • All units are being offered for sale for the first time
  • We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
  • HOA dues $286.54/month

This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 7-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.

Presented by:

