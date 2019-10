For the 10th Anniversary of Riceboy Sleeps, front man of Sigur Rós Jónsi and his partner, visual artist and musician Alex Somers, will be performing the gorgeously ambient album with the Wordless Music Orchestra and Choir.

Concert Date October 15 th at 8pm

at 8pm The Orpheum Theatre

This marks the first tour the duo has ever performed this incredible album which will have orchestral accompaniment conducted by Robert Ames. Come see the “first and last time” this album will be performed live.

