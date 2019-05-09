Join us in Echo Park for Cheese, Wine & Spectacular Views

1515 Lake Shore Avenue | Echo Park
Tonight brings a special event to Echo Park, and you do not want to miss it. Come to Colline at 1515 Lake Shore Ave. from 6 to 8pm. Enjoy an evening of wine, cheese and postcard views of the shimmering Downtown LA skyline. All are welcome!
Just three residences remain at Colline, new earth-friendly homes that bring a new level of sophistication to Echo Park. Filled with light and finished with wood flooring throughout, the structurally-independent homes are complete and ready for immediate occupancy.
The Master Bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and a bathroom worthy of a five-star hotel. You get a full set of Viking kitchen appliances, a washer & dryer by Electrolux and an oversized rooftop deck where you'll relax and entertain with magnificent unobstructed views (you’ll see them tonight!).
As for location, Colline simply cannot be beat; nestled into a residential hillside and just blocks away from shopping, dining, coffee and nightspots on nearby Echo Park Ave. and Sunset Blvd. Come see for yourself. We’ll see you tonight at Colline.
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate