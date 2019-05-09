You are the owner of this article.
From Tracy Do Real Estate

Join us in Echo Park for Cheese, Wine & Spectacular Views

Just three residences remain at Colline, new earth-friendly homes that bring a new level of sophistication to Echo Park

  • Tracy Do Real Estate
1515 Lake Shore Avenue | Echo Park

Tonight brings a special event to Echo Park, and you do not want to miss it. Come to Colline at 1515 Lake Shore Ave. from 6 to 8pm. Enjoy an evening of wine, cheese and postcard views of the shimmering Downtown LA skyline. All are welcome!

Just three residences remain at Colline, new earth-friendly homes that bring a new level of sophistication to Echo Park. Filled with light and finished with wood flooring throughout, the structurally-independent homes are complete and ready for immediate occupancy.

The Master Bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and a bathroom worthy of a five-star hotel. You get a full set of Viking kitchen appliances, a washer & dryer by Electrolux and an oversized rooftop deck where you'll relax and entertain with magnificent unobstructed views (you’ll see them tonight!).

As for location, Colline simply cannot be beat; nestled into a residential hillside and just blocks away from shopping, dining, coffee and nightspots on nearby Echo Park Ave. and Sunset Blvd. Come see for yourself. We’ll see you tonight at Colline.

