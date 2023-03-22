 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Post and Beam Real Estate

Joshua Tree Retreat

Sold furnished with just a couple exclusions, this vacation home is ready to go.

Front yard and path leading to entrance of 6783 Easterly Drive

6783 Easterly Drive | Joshua Tree

2 Bed | 2 Bath | $649,000

Sofa, chairs and windows in living area in 6783 Easterly Drive

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred