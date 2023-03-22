Joshua Tree Retreat

In the Joshua Tree Village neighborhood a few blocks to shops and restaurants awaits this stunning, desert dream home!
Completed in 2017 by Brian and Kathrin Smirke of the renowned design team 'We Are In Our Element' (of Dome in the Desert and Cabin Cabin Cabin fame), this gorgeous desert daydream doubles as a tremendously successful short-term rental.
Take in some added income by renting it out, or plant seeds for your forever home in this eclectic, culturally rich, and happily booming desert community.
Fully tricked out with all of the modern conveniences you'd expect in a luxury desert property, including smart home amenities such as keypad entry, sprinklers, Nest thermostat, double-pane windows, and densely insulated walls & ceilings for added peace and quiet.
Upgrades include an entertainer's kitchen with large island, stained concrete floors, walk-in closets, and designer finishes throughout, all topped off with a premium metal roof for a sleek, modern look. Electrical, central HVAC, septic are all 6 years new and home is on city water.
Commune with wild bunnies and roadrunners, stargaze from the newly installed hot tub, or roast marshmallows over the fire pit, all from behind a custom built steel privacy fence. The spacious yard boasts gorgeous sunset views and the chance to feel secluded but not isolated.
Minutes to the Farmers Market, restaurants, saloon, bakery, artist spaces and stores. Joshua Tree National Park is moments away and Palm Springs is only a 45-minute drive.
Sold furnished with just a couple exclusions, this vacation home is ready to go. It's gonna be so good!