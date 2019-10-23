Journey Flamenco Concert featuring the fiery artistry of Spain's Maria Bermudez

Santa Cecilia Orchestra

Sonia Marie De Leon de Vega, conductor

Flamenco artist, Maria Bermudez

This musical journey will introduce you to great masterpieces and take you to distant lands, to different times and finally, deep into the heart of Flamenco.

Concert Program Gluck- Dance of the Furies from “Orfeo ed Euridice”

Mendelssohn- Symphony No. 4 in A Major Op. 90 “Italian”

De Falla- “El Amor Brujo”

Our trip begins with the virtuosity of Gluck’s Dance of the Furies. From there, Santa Cecilia Orchestra’s musicians take you to Italy with Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, a romantic masterpiece sketched during the composer’s tour of Europe. According to Mendelssohn, this beautiful piece is meant to capture the supreme joy of life in Italy – a sentiment that is undeniably felt from the first moment of the symphony to the last.

Finally, our journey travels from Italy to Spain and straight into the passion of Manuel De Falla. You will experience this thrilling artist’s finest music through the fiery artistry of Spain’s premier flamenco artist, Maria Bermudez. Our guest performer comes direct from Jerez de la Frontera, the “cradle of flamenco.”

It’s a musical experience not to be missed!

Presented by Santa Cecilia Orchestra Our Mission: Through live performances and stimulating music education programs, to share the beauty and inspiration of classical music with Southern California audiences, giving special focus to Latino communities that are underserved and underrepresented by the arts. Read more about the mission, leadership and history of the Santa Cecilia Orchestra.

