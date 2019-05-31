Just Listed! A Silver Lake Spanish and an Atwater Village Victorian

This 3 bed/2ba Spanish in Silver Lake on a wide palm-lined street has been exquisitely renovated with designer details.

Step into the light-filled living room with open floor plan leading to dining + kitchen area–complete with Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone counters & walk-in pantry–and out to your private backyard retreat.

Property Highlights 3 beds/2 baths

1,349 sf/5,000 sf lot

Offered at $1,249,000

*Buyer to verify

Property Website

Find yourself surrounded by greenery, whether lounging by the fire pit, entertaining on the patio, or in the lush vegetable garden. Head back inside through a separate entry door to the master suite, boasting a luxurious bathroom clad in gleaming Porcelanosa and the walk-in closet of your dreams. Rounding it out are 2 additional bedrooms w/ample closets and a full guest bathroom.

Energy efficient appointments include tankless water heater, dual-pane windows, Toto toilets. Customized storage features abound. A garage sits at the end of a long, gated driveway w/room for a car, workbench & storage galore.

Every inch of this home has been designed & maintained with care!

Modern Victorian with dreamy outdoor spaces in the heart of Atwater Village.

Updated with style & care, this two-story abode is sited under the shade of a mature Chinese Elm with a deep lawn & front sitting porch. Enter into the spacious living room with extra-tall ceilings, solid hardwood floors & brass light fixtures.

Property Highlights 3 beds/2 baths

1,417 sf/6,385 sf lot

Offered at $1,199,000

Property Website

A beautifully designed kitchen awaits just beyond with custom cabinetry, white marble counters & professional grade appliances. Opened seamlessly to the dining room, this is the heart-center of the home, ideally suited for entertaining both intimate & sizable gatherings.

Two generously sized bedrooms & two updated bathrooms complete the main level. Upstairs is a private master retreat with dual closets, loads of light & extra space for a home office.

The garden is magical with two wooden decks, corten steel screening, poured in place concrete planters, large lawn & a vibrant landscape design that has all the wildlife coming to your yard.

This is Atwater at its best!

