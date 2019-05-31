Just Listed! A Silver Lake Spanish and an Atwater Village Victorian

1418 Coronado Terrace | Silver Lake
This 3 bed/2ba Spanish in Silver Lake on a wide palm-lined street has been exquisitely renovated with designer details.
Step into the light-filled living room with open floor plan leading to dining + kitchen area–complete with Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone counters & walk-in pantry–and out to your private backyard retreat.
Find yourself surrounded by greenery, whether lounging by the fire pit, entertaining on the patio, or in the lush vegetable garden. Head back inside through a separate entry door to the master suite, boasting a luxurious bathroom clad in gleaming Porcelanosa and the walk-in closet of your dreams. Rounding it out are 2 additional bedrooms w/ample closets and a full guest bathroom.
Energy efficient appointments include tankless water heater, dual-pane windows, Toto toilets. Customized storage features abound. A garage sits at the end of a long, gated driveway w/room for a car, workbench & storage galore.
Every inch of this home has been designed & maintained with care!
2978 Glenmanor Place | Atwater Village
Modern Victorian with dreamy outdoor spaces in the heart of Atwater Village.
Updated with style & care, this two-story abode is sited under the shade of a mature Chinese Elm with a deep lawn & front sitting porch. Enter into the spacious living room with extra-tall ceilings, solid hardwood floors & brass light fixtures.
A beautifully designed kitchen awaits just beyond with custom cabinetry, white marble counters & professional grade appliances. Opened seamlessly to the dining room, this is the heart-center of the home, ideally suited for entertaining both intimate & sizable gatherings.
Two generously sized bedrooms & two updated bathrooms complete the main level. Upstairs is a private master retreat with dual closets, loads of light & extra space for a home office.
The garden is magical with two wooden decks, corten steel screening, poured in place concrete planters, large lawn & a vibrant landscape design that has all the wildlife coming to your yard.
This is Atwater at its best!
