Just Listed! Character Two-On-A-Lot in Atwater Village and a Turn Key El Sereno Beauty Traditional

Character two-on-a-lot, both delivered vacant in ever popular Atwater Village!

The front home of this choice income property is a sizable 2 bedroom, 1 bath with large living room and adjoining dining room with hardwood floors, picturesque windows and loads of light. The neighboring kitchen is sunny and bright with an oversized footprint and vintage tile work.

Open House Sunday 6/23 from 2-5p

Tuesday 6/25 from 11a-2p

Sunday 6/30 from 2-5p

Property Highlights Two-on-a-lot

Front: 2 beds + 1 bath

Rear: 1 bed + 1 bath

1,726 sf | 4,813 sf lot size

Offered at $1,199,000

Property Website

Both bedrooms are generously sized with hardwood floors and large closets. Between the two homes you’ll find a patio and garden, ideal for relaxing in the shade or entertaining friends.

The rear bungalow features an open floor plan with living room, breakfast area and full-sized kitchen. A large bedroom and bath complete the space. Additional storage and a laundry room are attached.

Perfect Atwater location just a block from Village Bakery, P otted and Big Foot Lodge plus all things NELA. A great investment purchase with high rental demand or the ideal opportunity to occupy one and rent the other.

The options are endless!

High on the hill in El Sereno sits this turn key beauty! Built in the 1990's, this 3 level home has been tastefully remodeled.

Open House Sunday 6/23 from 2-5p

Tuesday 6/25 from 11a-2p

Sunday 6/30 from 2-5p

Property Highlights 3 beds | 2.5 baths

1,410 sf | 5,335 sf lot size

Offered at $699,000

Property Website

On the first level you will find the 2 car garage with laundry, separate storage room and a formal entry. Head upstairs to the light filled open planned area, the true heart of the home, with wood grained floors and fire place. Enjoy this level to entertain friends and family with a chef worthy kitchen, bar nook, powder room, dining and open living room that opens out to the sizable garden space.

A persimmon tree, vegetable planter box, and plenty of room for the BBQ and outdoor dining, round out this level. Continue upstairs to the master bedroom and en-suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway bathroom.

Oh and did I mention the panoramic views!

