Just Listed! Charming 1920’s Atwater Village Bungalow

Charming 1920s bungalow in the heart of Atwater Village! Enter through a white picket fence and feel welcomed into this delightful home.

Living room has a large stone fireplace with hardwood floors and Craftsman-style door + window frames that carry throughout the house. Two bedrooms with lots of natural light are connected by the remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower + updated tile.

Continue through an airy dining room perfect for entertaining + into the tastefully remodeled kitchen, which offers all new appliances + countertops. From the kitchen, access the spacious backyard and admire its lush rose garden – there’s plenty of room to expand the garden or for any of your landscaping goals! Bonus space attached to garage is full of limitless potential.

This 1920s gem is set apart from the bustle of the city but is still a stone’s throw from Glendale Boulevard and all the wonderful hot spots Atwater Village has to offer!

Probate sale, does not require court confirmation.

C+K Current Listings/Open Houses

1414 Eaton Ter - $1,179,000

Open House: Sat 5/18 from 2-4p, Sun 5/19 from 2-4p

2275 Lake Shore Ave - $1,099,000

Open House: Sun 5/19 from 2-5p

3914 Edenhurst Ave - $1,589,000

Open House: Sun 5/19 from 2-5p

6120 Buena Vista Ter - $1,275,000

Open House: Sun 5/19 from 2-4p

3832 Division St - $795,000

Open House: Sat 5/19 from 2-4p

Presented By Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700 COMPASS | DRE 01991628 Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings. Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com