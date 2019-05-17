Just Listed! Charming 1920’s Atwater Village Bungalow

3506 Madera Ave | Atwater Village
Charming 1920s bungalow in the heart of Atwater Village! Enter through a white picket fence and feel welcomed into this delightful home.
Living room has a large stone fireplace with hardwood floors and Craftsman-style door + window frames that carry throughout the house. Two bedrooms with lots of natural light are connected by the remodeled bathroom with walk-in shower + updated tile.
Continue through an airy dining room perfect for entertaining + into the tastefully remodeled kitchen, which offers all new appliances + countertops. From the kitchen, access the spacious backyard and admire its lush rose garden – there’s plenty of room to expand the garden or for any of your landscaping goals! Bonus space attached to garage is full of limitless potential.
This 1920s gem is set apart from the bustle of the city but is still a stone’s throw from Glendale Boulevard and all the wonderful hot spots Atwater Village has to offer!
Probate sale, does not require court confirmation.
