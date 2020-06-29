Just Listed: Magnificent View Home in Eagle Rock

5300 Rock View Terrace Eagle Rock
5 Bed | 4.5 Ba | 2514 SqFt | 800+ SqFt Deck | More
Prepare to fall in love with this magnificent Eagle Rock 5 bed 4.5 bath 2514 sq ft beauty w/a spectacular 800+ sq ft rooftop deck that offers 360 degree views.
It sits on a quiet street in Eagle Rock's most desirable pocket, in Dahlia Heights Elementary area (check w/LAUSD), north of Colorado Blvd and just off Hill Drive.
Meticulously redesigned and developed by Urban Dweller, this airy, bright and light home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main floor, living/dining/kitchen, a direct access to grassy back yard, large laundry closet and attached 2-car garage.
A large 5th bedroom and 1 bath on the second floor is now staged as a den, but could be used as another master bedroom or an office with its separate entrance, and leads to rooftop deck that offers total privacy and unlimited views. This will be your and your friends' go-to spot in the house.
High ceilings throughout the home accentuate the open living/dining/kitchen layout, with a decorative fireplace and direct access from living space, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom to back yard.
Additional yard in the back may be developed in the future, if desired. Lots of custom-built ins, wood floors, a chef's dream kitchen w/high-end appliances, a sensible layout, high-end finishes, raised ceilings and lots of natural light help create a comfortable atmosphere to live and entertain in this very special home. A must see!
Ryan Sarkissian
- eXp Realty
- 818.263.7484
- ryan@ryansarkissian.com
- www.ryansarkissian.com
This sponsored post is an advertisement for eXp Realty