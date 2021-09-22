LA has an affordable housing crisis

A City Council vote could make the housing crisis worse.
Tell Councilmember MITCH O’FARRELL DON'T convert housing into vacation rentals!
Thousands of housing units have already been lost to short-term rentals. Now Councilmembers are considering a loophole - the Vacation Rental Ordinance - that would convert as many as 14,000 homes into short term rentals amid a growing housing crisis.
Urge COUNCILMEMBER MITCH O’FARRELL
to reject the Vacation Rental Ordinance.
Protect affordable housing today.
If the Vacation Rental loophole were to pass, it would have dire consequences for LA’s housing market and enforcement of the Home Sharing Ordinance that regulates short-term rentals. The City estimates that between 6,000 to 10,000 housing units have been removed from the traditional rental market and converted by their owners to short-term rentals. The loophole would remove thousands more and make enforcement of the existing Ordinance nearly impossible.
Los Angeles passed the Home Sharing Ordinance in 2018 to address an extreme shortage of affordable housing. Recent reports from Better Neighbors detail how the City Planning Department has failed to effectively enforce the home-sharing ordinance. Even minimal enforcement could return hundreds of units of housing to the market for renters.
Please send an email to COUNCILMEMBER MITCH O’FARRELL and the City Council urging them to reject the Vacation Rental Ordinance and enforce the Home Sharing Ordinance!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Better Neighbors LA