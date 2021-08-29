Lake Hollywood Mid-Century

3246 Primera Ave | Los Angeles
$1,799,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | More
Set amidst a verdant sanctuary of trees, enjoy this magnificent mid-century gem that harmonizes clean modernist lines, Scandinavian accents, and superb quality upgrades.
This light-filled and beautifully designed 1962 home features gorgeous high ceilings, hardwood floors and walls of glass that flow out to a spacious enclosed courtyard with multiple patios that are a dream for SoCal indoor-outdoor living and entertaining with friends. Main home interior features 3 beds, 3 baths, double-sided wood-burning fireplace and cleverly designed built-ins. Architect is believed to be Gardiner Cowan.
Romantic primary suite leads to private patio where you can slip straight into a relaxing Japanese soaking tub. Chef’s dream kitchen features Wolf range, and Fisher and Paykel refrigerator and dishwasher.
Other smart home upgrades include Bluetooth sound system, August remote door locks, electric car charger in 2-car garage, living room projector, and remote-controlled garage door. Discerning in design, the permitted 1+1 ADU with separate entrance is currently used as a home office, but offers multiple options for family, guests, or extra income.
The private terraced yard is a delight with lush plantings, kitchen garden, fountain, and tree-shaded pathways. This unique Lake Hollywood home is centrally located to everywhere you need to go in the city.
Open House
• Sunday, 8/29 @ 1p-4p
• Tuesday, 8/31 @11a-2p
Grace Gaerlan
- 323-428-9747
- Grace@LAHomesWithGrace.com
- CalRE# 01012848
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of LAHomesWithGrace.com