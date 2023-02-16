Large South Pasadena Home for Sale

$1,947,000 | 5 Bed 5 Bath
Imagine living in the middle of everything in the City of South Pasadena in your 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home just steps from one of the best public high schools in the State of California!
1003 Monterey Road is just such a property and has a “Walk Score” of 90! A walk score of 90 is defined as a “Walker's Paradise” – where daily errands do not require a car.
This amazing historic home is close to everything in South Pasadena: the famous Farmer’s Market, Metro Rail, the library, quirky fun shops and restaurants. Plus it is just 0.2 mile from South Pasadena High School and very close to the Middle School as well. The South Pasadena School District is recognized as among the very best in the State of California.
Less than ½ mile away are not one but two large grocery stores – Vons and Pavilions. You can easily get to the center of town and the beautiful parks in South Pasadena as well.
The 5-bedroom, 5-bath single family home has a large living area of 2,400 square feet. One unusual feature of this well-built home is the construction of the upstairs bedrooms. The original structure was conceived and built as a 2 story home – that means the upstairs living space has very high ceilings and more than full sized bedrooms. Coupled with the hardwood floors and original curved ceilings, the upstairs bedrooms are both elegant and spacious.
The sellers have undertaken a large number of important upgrades in order to make this home “move-in ready”. Among the many upgrades are:
- New Roof Installed - 2017
- New sewage line installed - 2016 (both interior and exterior)
- New Double-Pane Sound-Proofing Windows - 2014
- Carport Built - 2017
- Wetbar/Kitchen Remodeled - 2015
- Interior Flooring - 2013 upstairs (hardwood), 2020 downstairs (engineered)
- Upstairs Bathrooms Remodeled - 2014
- Downstairs Bathrooms Remodeled - 2020
- Main Kitchen Remodeled - 2020
- Updated and Replaced Electrical Wiring - 2012-2016
- New Water Purifier - 2021
- Interior Walls Demo and Replaced - 2013-2021
- Interior and Exterior Painting – 2013-2020
- Exterior Landscaping and Hardscape – 2015-2017
- New Alarm System – 2017
You’ll also enjoy the verdant garden which has been thoughtfully maintained with mature trees, drought tolerant plants and beautiful ornamental palms. There is also a nice patio space outside for Al Fresco dining. 1003 Monterey Road also has gated, secure parking for at least 6 cars.
Open House
Be sure to take a look during the Open House weekend at one of the following dates and times:
- Saturday, February 18 from 1pm-5pm
- Sunday, February 19 from 12pm-4pm
- Monday, February 20 from 12pm-2pm
- (626) 437-6800 (call or text)
- SouthPasadenaHomes.com
- License #02028279
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Derek Vaughan | SouthPasadenaHomes.com