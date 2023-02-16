 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Derek Vaughan | SouthPasadenaHomes.com

Large South Pasadena Home for Sale

This amazing historic home is close to everything in South Pasadena

Patio with chairs in front of two story home 1003 Monterey Road

1003 Monterey Road | South Pasadena

$1,947,000 | 5 Bed  5 Bath

Sofas, chairs in living room with windows and ceiling fan 1003 Monterey Road
Dining tables and chairs in dining room 1003 Monterey Road
Flowers on a glass table inside 1003 Monterey Road
Chairs around dining room table 1003 Monterey Road
Bed under ceiling fan in bedroom 1003 Monterey Road
Bedroom with bed and ceiling fan in 1003 Monterey Road

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred