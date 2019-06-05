Live in the heart of Atwater Village in this thoughtfully reimagined Spanish bungalow with attached guest unit

Hedged and gated from the street with multiple outdoor entertaining areas, this fully renovated home is an urban retreat.

The flowing open floor plan seamlessly blends the living, kitchen, and dining area all fully updated for modern living. Beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and custom tile throughout.

Open House Sunday, June 9: 2 pm - 5 pm

Highlights 2 BR/2 BA

Guest House

$1,099,000

The spacious, en-suite master features custom closets and a stylish full bath. A second bedroom and half bath complete the main house layout.

The charming guest unit is perfect for extra income or as a creative space. Great indoor/outdoor flow, with both units leading out to a spacious, grassy backyard. Detached 2 car garage.

Easy access to local dining and shopping, including Palette, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market, Individual Medley and more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to live in a vibrant community in this stunning Spanish home with great income potential.

