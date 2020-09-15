Live/Work in Atwater Village: Calling All Creatives, Makers, Artists, & Musicians!

Atwater Union
Atwater Union’s two unique live/work floor plans offer flexible options for creatives, makers, artists and musicians in the heart of eclectic Atwater Union!
This community’s special live/work zoning allows for part of each home to accommodate office space for teams, retail or gallery space to host shoppers and clientele, or even light manufacturing for artists and cottage makers.
Plan A homes offer a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom floor plan that includes a separate flex area with a full bathroom and its own entrance.
Plan A homes encompass the coveted live/work dynamic, featuring a dedicated separate space with bathroom that can be used as an at-home office, for those desiring a commute measured in feet instead of miles! This ground level space with floor to ceiling walls of glass is also a unique opportunity to host a retail or gallery space, or can be rented for added income potential.
The unique Plan D home offers a unique corner floor plan with wraparound walls of glass and second story loft space. This flexible floor plan can be an ideal artist-in-residence studio, a gallery space, or office for a small start up.
With tons of natural light and palm tree skyline, the main level offers vaulted living room/studio/workspace off the kitchen featuring Bertazzoni appliances, custom cabinetry and breakfast nook.
Second level loft is a perfect spot for home office, plus laundry, guest bedroom and bathroom and private master suite with lots of closet space.
Homes at Atwater Union are priced from $999,000 and offer roof top decks with views of Griffith Park and separate, direct entrances.
Smart tech includes WiFi multizone climate control, owned solar panels, Cat6, Ring doorbell & cams. The garage is ev charging station ready, plus carport and storage locker. Close to all that makes Atwater Village so special - Proof Bakery, All Acqua, Hail Mary, weekly farmer's market and so much more.
Property Highlights
- 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans
- Up to 2000 square-feet
- Roof top decks
- Separate flex/office spaces with bath
- Homes priced from $999,000
- AtwaterUnion.com
