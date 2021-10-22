Local High Schools Cultivate Student Learning, Build Confidence and Strengthen College Readiness

College application season is here and with this added stress for seniors and their families, comes the promise of a crowned achievement to their hard work and hours of study. For some, this means acceptance to a four-year university, for others a community college or pursuit of a technical career. No matter the pathway selected, seniors will need support to smoothen the transition from K-12 to higher education.
While a more traditional approach to college planning relies on supporting students with college applications during their senior year, charter public schools understand that it takes time to build a student’s confidence toward life beyond high school.
This is why they begin offering college counseling as early as the start of a student’s freshman year. Schools like Green Dot’s Oscar de la Hoya Animo Charter High School in Boyle Heights, Ednovate’s East College Prep and Esperanza Prep High School, and Alliance’s Morgan McKinzie High School are focused on providing students a high-quality educational experience that benefits from extended school partnerships with local community colleges and universities. These partnerships cultivate student interest in higher education, while building confidence and strengthening college readiness.
For example, at Oscar de la Hoya Ánimo Charter High School, an ongoing partnership with East Los Angeles College offers students an opportunity to earn college credits at no cost and in addition to the school’s existing dual enrollment program.
Not far from the Ánimo campus, two charter public high schools are also helping students gain a competitive edge for college. In Lincoln Heights, East College Prep delivers personalized college-prep education from a new, state-of-the-art campus. The school prides itself in its 100% graduation and college-acceptance rate to four-year colleges and universities.
As part of its rigorous academic program, East College Prep is creating a new biotechnology and health careers pathway, and recently partnered with the University of Southern California’s Med-Cor program to provide access to students interested in the health sciences. However, this is just a snapshot of what the school offers in college readiness. Life beyond East College Prep means that the school mentors its students throughout their college experience to ensure that they succeed and graduate.
In a similar way, its sister school, Esperanza College Prep in East Los Angeles, personalizes its learning experience while focusing on providing students a safe and nurturing school environment. This school’s goal is to effect positive multigenerational change.
Lastly, Alliance College Ready’s Morgan McKinzie High School offers students executive functioning study skills or soft skills for college-readiness including time management, collaboration and more. This approach is the result of extensive research showing that students need to develop soft skills in order to thrive in college and beyond.
Students and families across many communities now have an opportunity to choose the school experience that offers the highest quality education that they need and deserve in order to have a competitive edge for college, and access higher education.
Charter public schools offer high-quality academic programs tailored to meet the individualized needs of each student. These programs place emphasis on whole-child care and wellness, and offer a supportive learning environment that celebrates our children’s culture and diversity.
The best part about charter public schools is that they’re free, because charter schools are public schools open to all students. Charter school communities are student-focused and committed to helping all children reach their full potential.
Experience the community of charter public schools near you. Visit these schools in your community:
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of LACFEPS