" Love! Valour! Compassion!" opens September 30 as a tribute to Terrence McNally

"Love! Valour! Compassion!"
September 30 - October 16
A new production of Tony award-winning "Love! Valour! Compassion!" by Terrence McNally debuts in NoHo next week.
It is a play about seven gay men who are friends in the 1990’s. The play takes place over three summer holiday weekends in an old country house with a lake in upstate New York. It won a number of Tony awards on Broadway in 1995, one for best play.
The play is heartfelt and very funny. It encompasses love, friendship, betrayal and AIDS.
The play was supposed to open in March 2020 at MCC church in North Hollywood -- three days after the world shut down. The cast and crew have managed to keep it alive with Zoom rehearsals, cast changes, sets in storage and even death.
The play is opening for in-person performances September 30, 2021 through October 16, 2021 . All theater goers must show proof of vaccination and wear masks. The entire cast and crew have been vaccinated.
This production is a tribute to Terrence McNally, who died of COVID early in the pandemic. We have struggled hard to keep his vision alive.
Prepare to laugh, cry and see some male nudity, it is a lake house with gay men after all.
MCC United Church
5730 Cahuenga Blvd. | North Hollywood
Directed by Paul March
