Lucha Brothers introduce “Halloween Lucha Movie Nights”!

Republic of Lucha
1020 Mission St “H” | South Pasadena
Lucha Libre superstars Penta Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix have opened their store, art gallery and event space “Republic of Lucha” to critical acclaim. The LA Times named ROL “BEST OF 2021” (Small business shopping, SGV) and Pasadena Weekly called it “Quirky. The perfect gift shop”.
Republic of Lucha is hosting the final week of Mexican photographer Lourdes Grobet’s 40-year retrospective of her iconic Lucha Libre photography. The acclaimed exhibit ends September 30th.
“LUCHA MOVIE NIGHTS” kicks off their Luchaween edition on Saturday October 2nd with the screening of “Mil Mascaras Vs Las Vampiras”. Starring Hollywood legend John Carradine accompanied by an army of blood-sucking vixens. Enjoy this action packed, ultra-rare gem on their beautiful outdoor rooftop. In Spanish with English subtitles.
- October 2: “Las Vampiras”
- October 15: “Santo Vs The Vampire Women”
- October 16: “The Bat Woman”
- October 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (In Spanish)
- October 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo”
- October 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes”
For movie nights doors open at 7:30 pm and movies start at 8:15 pm. Pizza, popcorn and treats are available. $15 GA, tix HERE
Republic of Lucha is open Wednesday - Sunday 11AM - 7PM
Instagram @republicoflucha
Facebook @republicoflucha
