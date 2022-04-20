Lummis Days Returns To Sycamore Grove Park

Lummis Days
Sunday, April 24, 12 pm - 7 pm
Sycamore Grove Park
4027 North Figueroa Street
Following a two-year pandemic absence, Lummis Days, the Festival of Northeast Los Angeles, will partner with Council Districts 1 and 14 for a combined Northeast LA Lummis Day/ Earth Day/ Celebration, on Sunday, April 24 from noon to 7 p.m.
Appearing on the Lummis Day Main Stage will be The Evangenitals and The Andersons.
Ozomatli’s Raul Pacheco, Hand Habits, led by Meg Duffy; and Lavender Diamond, will anchor the Earth Day Stage.
The day begins at El Alisal, the Lummis Home with a “Poetry for Ukraine” event, curated by poet Suzanne Lummis, granddaughter of Charles Lummis, for whom the festival is named.
Just before noon, the “Butterflies and Bees” puppet parade from the Arroyo Arts Collective, begins marching into the park from the Southwest Museum.
Performances from Mariachi Tierra Mexico, and Ballet Coco Folklorico and Hawaiian will follow.
The afternoon performances will begin with an Earth blessing from Chumash Tribe member Christopher Diaz.
Following the main stage performances, the show then moves to the Earth Day stage for special performances by Pacheco, Hand Habits, and Lavender Diamond, led by Becky Stark.
As part of the day, The City of Los Angeles will also be giving away 200 trees to festival guests.
"As long time supporters of the Lummis Days events," said Councilmember Gil Cedillo, "we are thrilled to partner to not only celebrate local talents, but to once again raise awareness of the importance of Earth Day, especially in these times of climate change, and its ongoing effects on our planet."
The Lummis Days event, which was created and developed in 2006 by founders Eliot and Jain Sekuler, will also feature related community events and participation throughout the Earth Day weekend.
As per LA County Health Department regulations, the free event will be subject to any and all COVID-19 restrictions, or cancellations.
More information is available at LummisDay.org
Lummis Day takes its name from Charles Fletcher Lummis, who joined The L.A. Times as the newspaper's first city editor in 1884. A prolific writer and photographer, Lummis was also one of the city's first librarians, founded the Southwest Museum and helped introduce the concept of multi-culturalism to Southern California.
Participating arts groups for this year’s Festival include the Arroyo Arts Collective, the Highland Park Independent Film Festival, Teatro Arroyo and the Rock Rose Gallery.
The Lummis Days Festival is sponsored by Hon. Gilbert Cedillo - L.A. Council District 1, Hon. Kevin de León - L.A. Council District 14, Hon. Hilda Solis, County Supervisor, District 1, Occidental College and the school’s Institute for the Study of Los Angeles, the Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance, and the Infinity Group.
Other supporters include Greater Cypress Park Neighborhood Council, Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council, Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council, LA 32 Neighborhood Council, Lincoln Heights Neighborhood council and Arroyo Seco Neighborhood council, Highland Park Heritage Trust, and Folliero’s Italian Restaurant.
Media sponsors are The Boulevard Sentinel, and The Eastsider, This festival is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs.
This festival is supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis.
Lummis Days is presented by the all-volunteer Lummis Day Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit California corporation.
