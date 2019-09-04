Mac DeMarco, Hot Chip, Sofi Tukker + more LA concerts

Tycho has composed and produced downtempo vintage-style synthesizers and ambient melodies on past albums Dive, Awake,and Epoch, leading to sold out shows and the Coachella stage with a live performance that incorporates his ISO50 designs and photography. Last month celebrated the release of Weather, bringing vocals into his songs for the first time. Tycho returns to the Greek Theatre on September 5 with Chrome Sparks.

Here Comes the Cowboy on Friday the 13th! Mac DeMarco returns to the Greek Theatre on September 13th with Cate Le Bon. The lo-fi psych rock musician writes his songs, plays multiple instruments, and produces his own self-proclaimed “jizz jazz” songs, releasing his 6th studio album this past spring. Tickets are almost gone for this show, don’t slack (rock).

This summer, UK dance-pop veterans Hot Chip released their seventh album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy.

The new album made Stereogum’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2019 So Far” list. They said, “there’s probably never been an iteration of this band that’s been quite so euphoric, trippy, and lush at once. It might just be the best iteration of Hot Chip yet.”

Cannot wait to see it live.

GRAMMY nominated dance/electronic duo Sofi Tukker made their mark with “Best Friend” and “Drinkee”, and have continued to celebrate their inclusive and global perspective on electronic music with their new single “Swing”. Their new EP R.I.P. Shame, Pt. 1 will arrive just in time to get ready to see them live at the Shrine Expo Hall with Haiku Hands and LP Giobbi on October 10. $1 from every ticket sold will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Last month, Rezz made history by hosting a VR global listening party for her new EP ‘Beyond The Streets’. By creating a world creepy and expansive enough to match her music, she made a virtual setting feel like going to a concert on another planet with aliens. Her new music features collaborations with Underoath, Deathpact, EDDIE, Sayer, and The Rigs. This October, Rezz plays the iconic Greek Theatre for the first time, with special guests Peekaboo and BlackGummy.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Goldenvoice