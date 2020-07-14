Magical, One-Of-A-Kind Hacienda

3629 San Pasqual St | Pasadena
In 1936 the original owners of “La Quinta Tranquilla” gave their architect inspired instructions that led to this one-of-a-kind Hacienda.
From over-sized handmade bricks purposefully laid unevenly, to a stand-alone living room, like part of a historic California mission, to the many arches of the courtyard arcades, the home was designed in the early California style. Contrasting old-world charm with modern updates, the current owners have completed a thorough restoration and renovation of the entire house with historically informed, colorfully painted walls including murals and other decorative painted flourishes.
The living room with a wood-paneled Cathedral ceiling, includes an intimate library, and an adobe brick fireplace. Hand-carved doors throughout the home open from main living areas to the tranquil courtyard, the centerpiece of which is a stunning fountain. The remodeled kitchen features Thermador appliances, custom cabinets, and Brazilian Quartzite countertops. The master suite with wood beamed ceilings has a beautifully appointed full bathroom. The grounds were professionally landscaped with agaves and trees reminiscent of the early California ranchos. The home’s systems have been upgraded to include a “whole-house” water filtration system.
