Magical Spanish with Pool in Prime SGV

543 N Mission Drive | San Gabriel
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,995,000
Home shoppers considering the San Gabriel Valley have likely explored the Pasadena-adjacent hamlet of San Gabriel. With tree-lined streets, beautiful historic homes and a wide array of mom-n-pop eateries, it's a great spot to settle and not at all hard to reach, just 12 miles from Echo Park.
The desirable neighborhood of North San Gabriel is the setting for this rare and exquisite Spanish featuring four bedrooms and a pool. Built in 1930 with design by Scott Quintin AIA, the meticulously preserved residence surrounds you in old world charm enhanced by a thorough and stylish renovation.
Gorgeous woodwork includes pitched ceilings, exposed beams, shutters, trim and flooring; there is built-in shelving and storage, multiple decorative fireplaces and colorful tile work. The kitchen has been recently updated with dark-hued countertops, full-height splash, a pro-style range, pot filler and wine fridge.
• Find out more about this home
Polished Saltillo tile flows through French doors to the sun-drenched courtyard, a serene environment for morning coffee and evening meals. Two of the four bedrooms are ensuite and the large den is ideal for a playroom or media setup. Escape to the rear patio, a tranquil hideaway with a sparkling pool and spa.
Renowned for its Chinese cuisine, San Gabriel offers so much more. At the newly-opened Blossom Market Hall (right down the street!) you’ll find an open market of amazing food and beverages including excellent coffee options. For recreation and quiet time head to scenic and bucolic Lacy Park, just a few blocks away in neighboring San Marino.
Homes like this do not often come up for sale, making this a special opportunity in a part of LA County that might surprise you.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do