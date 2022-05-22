 Skip to main content
Presented by The Local Real Estate Group

Magnificent Echo Park Multi Family

Private and gated duplex plus a stand-alone architectural home with views

1851 Lobdell Pl | Echo Park

Duplex + Bonus Unit | 2,584 sq ft | Offered at $2,350,000 | More

Impeccably updated duplex and a masterfully designed stand-alone third unit located in the hills of prime Echo Park.

Private and gated from the street, this gorgeous property is completely vacant and not subject to rent control! A front pergola, framed by two magenta bougainvillea, is perched above a built-in dining area with mature landscaping and numerous potted plants.

The front building is comprised of two up/down units with open floor plans, updated kitchens and baths, high-end appliances and in-unit laundry. The patio off the lower unit features Thermory wood decking with built-in seating, a smartly integrated tool shed and raised veggie garden.

At the rear of the property is a striking architectural home with views. Recently built, this home is accentuated by polished concrete floors, walls of glass and accordion doors that fold away to open an entire corner of the living space. Stroll out to a meticulous patio and take a dip in the built-in spa. A bath with steam shower is located on the main floor with a lofted bedroom, bath with soaking tub and balcony on the second level.

Gated parking with automatic opened for up to 6 cars! Expertly updated and lovingly maintained, this property is full of possibilities: live in one and rent the others, enjoy strong long-term rents from all units, or offer them as furnished short term rentals, as the current owners have. Truly plug-and-play, this property is one of a kind!

Open House

  • Sunday, 5/22 2-5p
  • Tuesday, 5/24 11-2p
  • Thursday, 5/25 5:30-7p
  • Saturday, 5/28 2-5p

Alyssa Valentine

Kurt Wisner

About The Local Real Estate Group

The Local Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate firm specializing in Northeast L.A. neighborhoods. The name reflects the firm’s deep and historic community ties as well as its team of 10 agents who live and work in the neighborhoods it serves. “We’re more than just experts, we’re locals,” said founder Kurt Wisner. “And whether you’re buying or selling a house, or just gathering information, you deserve The Local treatment.”

The Local Real Estate Group at Compass

  • 3169 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
  • Kurt Wisner - DRE 01431217

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Local Real Estate Group

