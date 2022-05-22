Magnificent Echo Park Multi Family

Duplex + Bonus Unit | 2,584 sq ft | Offered at $2,350,000 | More
Impeccably updated duplex and a masterfully designed stand-alone third unit located in the hills of prime Echo Park.
Private and gated from the street, this gorgeous property is completely vacant and not subject to rent control! A front pergola, framed by two magenta bougainvillea, is perched above a built-in dining area with mature landscaping and numerous potted plants.
The front building is comprised of two up/down units with open floor plans, updated kitchens and baths, high-end appliances and in-unit laundry. The patio off the lower unit features Thermory wood decking with built-in seating, a smartly integrated tool shed and raised veggie garden.
At the rear of the property is a striking architectural home with views. Recently built, this home is accentuated by polished concrete floors, walls of glass and accordion doors that fold away to open an entire corner of the living space. Stroll out to a meticulous patio and take a dip in the built-in spa. A bath with steam shower is located on the main floor with a lofted bedroom, bath with soaking tub and balcony on the second level.
Gated parking with automatic opened for up to 6 cars! Expertly updated and lovingly maintained, this property is full of possibilities: live in one and rent the others, enjoy strong long-term rents from all units, or offer them as furnished short term rentals, as the current owners have. Truly plug-and-play, this property is one of a kind!
