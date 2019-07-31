Majestic Los Feliz Spanish with Iconic Views

Through a tucked away, private European style courtyard, enter this stunning renovated retreat.

The elegant foyer with rare magnesite tiles opens to the expansive living room featuring barrel ceilings, fireplace plus large panorama window showcasing stunning views of the DTLA skyline. A formal dining room offers room to entertain plus a charming balcony for dining al fresco and more amazing views. The updated kitchen boasts a Sub Zero fridge plus Viking range and stone counters.

Step down to the lower level featuring the master suite with his and her closet plus en suite tile bath with dual vanity plus oversized shower. Two large bedrooms, laundry room plus large bath with beautiful clawfoot tub complete the second level.

Property Highlights 4 beds/3.5 baths

$2,869,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday 8/4: 2-5pm

Sunday 8/11: 2-5pm

Sellers added 400 square feet of living space to 3rd level, devoted to a ground floor suite (bedroom, bathroom, and rec room) with a private entrance, ideal for accommodating a growing family, a home business, indoor/outdoor entertainment, visiting relatives and friends, and a rental unit. 3rd level opens onto a 320-square-foot TREX deck with a 25-year warranty against fading and staining. Enjoy starry summer nights or morning Yoga from here!

Reinforced, illuminated, and railed walkway leads directly from the deck to street level. Access to Griffith Park is just around the corner from front door.

Fresh paint throughout. Rear foundation fully supported to meet current LA hillside code, and additional underpinning and cripple wall bracing added in 2008, 2016, and 2018. Newer windows throughout.

Fully irrigated and illuminated backyard, wireless alarm system throughout.

Welcome home!