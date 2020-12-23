You have permission to edit this article.
Matching up to $20,000 in donations to charities

Please help us reach our goal by the end of the year

Beige and Light Blue Christmas Party Poster

It is an unusual year, to say the least, and we know every amount and any assistance contributed right now is imperative.

Figure 8 is incredibly fortunate to not only be in the position to donate to charities of our choice but to also match donations.

We want to match up to $20,000. Please help us reach our goal!

If you are able to donate this season please send your donation receipt to:

athena@figure8re.com

We wish you and yours a very safe and happy holiday season and New Year!

