MCM Post & Beam in Rancho Mirage

$1,695,000 | 4 Bed 3 Bath | 2415 SF | Pool
Unfamiliar with Magnesia Falls Cove?
This secluded enclave is home to just under 500 homes and defined by a rich history of Mid-Century architecture, lush palms, panoramic views of the Santa Rosa Mountains incredible night skies, and plenty of hiking and biking trails.
MFC borders Palm Desert and is just 12 miles from Palm Springs. This destination has been evolving and will soon be home to even more incredible opportunities by way of Larry Ellison’s highly anticipated exclusive retreat, Sensei Porcupine Creek. It’ll feature world class tennis and golf, and a Nobu location opening just a few minutes away. If land sports weren’t sufficient, DSRT SURF, the world’s first man-made surfing resort destination in the heart of nearby Palm Desert, is slated to open by the end of next year.
About the Home
This stunning Rancho Mirage Mid-Century marries Post and Beam architecture and meticulously updated design choices. High ceilings with exposed beams and new casement windows throughout fill the open concept living, dining, and kitchen space with natural light, showcasing serene views from every angle and showing off the property’s ideal layout.
The home’s original flagstone mantel shines as its centerpiece, while the completely remodeled kitchen nods to both Mid-Century and Contemporary aesthetics. An oversized island is laid with a Terrazo countertop, while stainless steel custom cabinetry is topped with butcher block counters. The kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances including a Bertazzoni stove, and a custom tile backsplash and hood to compliment it.
Saltillo tile floors in the living areas and quarry tile floors in the bathroom add an earthy warmth set against custom plaster vanities and chic vertical designer tiles. The home offers four bedrooms total, with a primary suite and a secondary en-suite casita, each with French doors that open onto the patio and highlight poolside views.
Encased in lush hedges for privacy, the backyard is an oasis with a generous pool, covered patio, and brand new fire pit. Additional upgrades include a new roof, new plumbing, new electrical, new native and drought-tolerant landscaping, and new waterline tile and an app-enabled heater for the pool.
71530 Biskra Road is situated in the coveted Magnesia Falls Cove neighborhood, a peaceful enclave surrounded by awe-inspiring mountain views and streets lined with mature palm trees.
Showings by Appointment
Co-Listed by
April Snow Kass
- DRE#01970385
- april@backbeathomes.com
- (323) 899-1750
Abigail Dotson
DRE#01450911
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Backbeat Homes