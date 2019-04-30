Mediterranean Revival with Commanding Views in Glassell Park

3842 Inglis Drive | Glassell Park
This gorgeous Mediterranean Revival home is perfectly tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Glassell Park.
The thoughtful design is warm and inviting, yet open and spacious. On the main level, an enormous living room with towering ceilings is airy and beaming with light. Two glass doors lead to one of four private balconies.
The split-level design allows for commanding views from both the dining and living rooms. A large family room, with easy access to the backyard, flows seamlessly into the sizable kitchen that features granite countertops and hardwood cabinets. Upstairs is an office and three spacious bedrooms including an expansive master bedroom with en suite bathroom, private balcony and walk-in closet.
The location is ideal: a short stroll to Glassell Park rec. center, Habitat coffee, bars and restaurants on Eagle Rock Blvd., and mere minutes to Highland Park, Silver Lake and Downtown.
Call for an appointment to see.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Brad Holmes Group