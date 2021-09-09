You have permission to edit this article.
Presented by Keith Couser, Coldwell Banker Realty

Mid-century Eagle Rock Oasis!

A mid-century home nestled above a quiet street

4905 Wiota St | Eagle Rock

Offered at $899,900 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More

Eagle Rock Oasis! This charming, mid-century home is nestled above a quiet street in desirable Eagle Rock.

Built in 1950, this 3 bedroom plus study, 1.5 bath home features beautiful landscaping with terraced gardens and multiple outdoor patios with plenty of room for friends and family — perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining! The interior features an abundance of natural light, hardwood and bamboo flooring, central air/heat, fireplace, and a bolted foundation.

The detached two car garage is perfect for a studio or workshop. Convenient Northeast Los Angeles location with easy access to the 2 and 134 highways, as well as York, Figueroa and Colorado Boulevard’s shops and restaurants, including Trader Joe’s, Little Beast, Found Coffee, Lucky Bird and Cindy’s. Eagle Rock Dog Park, the Rose Bowl and Old Town Pasadena, Gold Line Metro and nature trails are only minutes away. This is an amazing opportunity to purchase a hidden gem. Don’t miss out on this one!

Open House

Saturday, September 11 from 2-5 PM

Sunday, September 12 from 2-5 PM

Keith Couser

  • REALTOR®
  • Coldwell Banker Realty
  • 1917 Hillhurst Avenue
  • Los Angeles, CA 90027
  • kcouser@gmail.com
  • 323.369.1594 mobile
  • CalRE #01917882
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Keith Couser, Coldwell Banker Realty

