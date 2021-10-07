Mid-Century Eagle Rock Treehouse

4866 Hartwick Street | Eagle Rock
Comfort and function meets style and sophistication. Originally built in 1952 with 2264 total sq ft, this thoughtfully designed open floor plan provides yearn-worthy spaciousness.
The main level beckons with impeccably refinished wood floors, leading onto an open kitchen – a living, cooking, creating, eating, conversing space. The modern kitchen, with clean lines and pops of color, along with stainless steel appliances, separate pantry and laundry room leads onto the attached two car garage, providing the utmost convenience.
Two of the four bedrooms are found on this floor with a full bath located off the hallway. One of the best features of this immaculate home are the wood-framed, floor-to-ceiling sliding doors which are found on the entire East-facing side. Natural light fills the rooms, bringing the feel of nature right inside
An impressive built-in bookcase runs along the entire staircase leading from the upper floor downstairs. The lower- level living room invites memories to be made. The warm ambiance is enhanced by the fireplace, tile floors, recessed lighting and, once again, glass doors showcasing the views of the lush surroundings.
A third bedroom aching to be utilized as an office, nursery, yoga studio, study den, meditation space, arts & crafts room, complete with a private bath … and across the way, the primary bedroom, with it’s own private entrance to the back yards and an ensuite bath with all the spa feels.
Not one, but two, private decks out back provide expansive treetop views – Invigorating as the days begin with the sunrise and views of THE iconic Eagle Rock. The intoxicating scent of eucalyptus trees abundant, while an outdoor fireplace lends warmth to cooler evenings while dining al fresco. The sizable 8034 sq ft lot includes a large, slightly sloped lower backyard, a blank canvas ready for transformation.
This impressive, move-in-ready home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with a desirable location close to all the provisions one’s heart desires. Come see all this amazing home has to offer … dreams do come true.
Open House
- Sat Oct 9th, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Oct 10th, 1pm-4pm
- Tue Oct 12th, 11am-2pm
- Thu Oct 14th, 5pm-7pm
- Sat Oct 16th, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Oct 17th, 1pm-4pm
Shannon Reed
- L34 Group Partner Agent
- Shannon@L34group.com
- (310) 365-2539
- Admin@L34Group.com
