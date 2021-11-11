Mid Century Gem in Adams Hill

4524 Sunnycrest Dr | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | Offered at $1,199,000 | More
Tucked away at the top of Glassell Park, bordering Adams Hill, sits this stunning mid-century hillside hideaway.
Privacy, tranquility, and sweeping mountain views set the mood for this 1961 gem. Snuggle up in front of the flagstone fireplace, the heart of the living room, on those chilly wintery nights. The open kitchen, full dining room, and an office nook with floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving. Sliding glass doors leading to the balcony with large windows facing the Verdugo Mountains means you catch a glimpse of the majestic view from wherever you stand!
Around the corner, the primary bedroom with en suite bath completes the top floor. Down the stairs a large entertainment space perfect for parties and gatherings, equipped with the hookups to set up your own bar. Beamed wood ceilings and a small downstairs balcony opens up to more views. Two additional bedrooms and bath with luxurious clawfoot tub unite the lower level.
Out back a generously sized yard with a gentle slope opens up possibilities for landscaping, gardening, and outdoor entertaining. A large unfinished basement is waiting to be converted to a workshop, studio, or bonus space.
Open House
- Nov 11: Thu 3:30pm-5:30pm
- Nov 13: Sat 1pm-4pm
- Nov 14: Sun 1pm-4pm
- Nov 16: Tue 11am-2pm
Fawn Vu
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 310.699.1471
- fawn@L34Group.com
Deirdre Salomone
- DRE #01383259
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323.788.1674
- deirdre@L34group.com
