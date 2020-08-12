You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by HearthLA

Mid Century Gem In Royal Canyon

Rare Mid-Century offering views and plenty of space

11.52.48.jpeg.jpg

1516 Princess Drive | Glendale

$1,275,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More

Incredible opportunity to own a rare mid-Century in historic Rossmoyne. Views, yard, and plenty of space to work and play from home.

3 bed/ 3 bath plus an office and an oversized laundry room, big enough to be a 4th bedroom. 2675 sq ft offered at 1,275,000. 1516 Princess Drive Glendale, Ca 91207.

Presented By

13.16.06.jpeg.jpg
12.55.21.jpeg.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of HearthLA

Tags

Recommended for you