Mid-Century in Eagle Rock

2003 Escarpa Drive | Eagle Rock
$1,549,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | More
Located on one of the most special Eagle Rock Streets, 2003 Escarpa was designed by Oakley L. Norton. Built in 1965, 2003 Escarpa would be a home designed especially for his family. Norton’s earliest designs are found in the hills of Mt. Washington and Silver Lake.
This 3-story 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom home highlights wooden decks with sliding glass doors - allowing for natural light to flow throughout the home and spectacular unobstructed northerly views.
Street entry level features open floor plan with living room, dining room, kitchen, den/office, bedroom, and full bathroom. Mid-level features spacious primary bedroom suite with en suite full bathroom, 2nd bedroom, knotty pine bathroom, and laundry room. Lower level offers many options with living space that could be family room or studio, plus an additional bedroom and bathroom. High beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and carport still retain the mid-century vibe.
Rear grounds feel like a sanctuary with oversized observation deck and flat pad - perfect for playing bocce or horseshoes. Close to Eagle Rock faves – Walts, Max City BBQ, Swork, Senor Fish, and Sprouts.
