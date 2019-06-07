You are the owner of this article.
Mid-Century Mt. Washington Fixer

Perfectly located within the Mt. Washington Elementary School District.

  • Jovelle Schaffer, Sotheby's International Realty
1025 Oban Drive Exterior

1025 Oban Drive | Mount Washington

Are you looking for sweat equity and a great renovation project? This 1960s Mid-Century fixer, within coveted Mt. Washington, could be yours and customized for modern living.

The layout is desirable – 3 ample bedrooms and 2 baths easily divide the private space against a larger entertaining area.

A stone fireplace in the living room, teal-colored kitchen tile, and an L-shaped backyard flanked by a cement block wall will remind you of yesteryear.

The home, last on market 20+ years ago, needs your creative eye for design and TLC.

Additionally, the home is perfectly located within the Mt. Washington Elementary School District.

