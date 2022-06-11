Mid-Century Post and Beam Stunner in Iconic Desert Cove

$1,695,000 | 4 Bed 3 Bath | 2415 SF | Pool
For design and history-minded buyers looking to purchase a home in the California low desert, Magnesia Falls Cove looks and sounds like it is right out of a 1960's soap opera. Wide streets, low-slung houses, Googie-inspired neighborhood signs, and lanky palms nestle close to the Santa Rosa Mountains.
Deep in the Cove sits the much buzzed about Porcupine Creek Estate, which will open in Fall 2022 as Larry Ellison's latest six star luxury wellness retreat, Sensei Porcupine Creek. The City of Rancho Mirage was founded here, just downstream from abundant hiking trails and above Highway 111 - and so much of its early character remains. All to say, the neighborhood is buzzing.
71530 Biskra Road is an original 1958 Post and Beam stunner that has married a smart, sensitive, and complete designer renovation. Original flagstone walls, terracotta floors, and wood ceilings provide the backdrop for the thoughtful modernization of the home. Newly replaced windows and French doors fill the large, unobstructed great room with natural light and showcase the serene views in every direction.
The home's original flagstone fireplace shines as its centerpiece, while the completely remodeled kitchen bridges mid-century design with an earthy modernism. An oversized island is laid with a Terrazzo countertop, while stainless steel and custom wood cabinetry is topped with solid ash counters. The kitchen includes all new appliances including a Bertazzoni stove, Blomberg refrigerator and dishwasher, and a custom tile backsplash with integrated hood.
Saltillo tile floors in the living areas and quarry tile floors in the bathrooms lend warmth set against leathered stone and Japanese-made tiles.
The home is ideally laid out and offers four bedrooms total. Down the hall, a primary suite--including a breathtaking spa-style bathroom--with French doors leads to the pool and patio. Two additional light-filled guest bedrooms, a shared bathroom, laundry and bountiful linen closets round out the north end of the house. On the other end of the home is a bright, attached casita with bath; it opens up to the pool and could be used as a bedroom suite, a home office, or gym.
The property is fully landscaped with lush hedges and mature olive, palm, and paloverde trees and the backyard is a private oasis with a large pool and retro diving board. Take one dip and you will have officially entered your own glamorous Mid-Century time machine. Entertain on the covered dining patio with gas bbq and around the brand new gas fire pit.
Additional upgrades include a new roof, new plumbing, new electrical, and new pool heater and pump.
71530 Biskra Road is the soulful, serene desert home you've been looking for, located in a neighborhood that's ready for its closeup.
