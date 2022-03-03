Mid-Century Ranch in AV Estates

960 N Avenue 66 | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | Offered at $1,050,000 | More
Mid-Century Ranch-style homes flourish in the Arroyo View Estates, a 1960’s suburban enclave adjacent to historic Garvanza and super hip Highland Park. Amongst them is 960 N Avenue 66, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a neighborhood of by-gone days where neighbors go out of their way to get to know one another.
A generational garden of blooming succulents, tended to by family members over many years, including Persimmon and Orange trees, Plumeria, all canopied by Bougainvillea. Soaking in Spring’s golden light, mountain and hillside views, with the hum of birds singing as everything comes to life, what a perfect moment.
The home, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offers a 1309 square feet floor plan which encourages entertaining and easy living. Upon entry, the primary suite to the left, then continue onward to the living room which offers immediate views through the sliding door to the outdoor patio. The living room, shaped with crisp, clean lines, with the fireplace as center focus. Across the way, a cozy dining nook wraps around into a galley kitchen with warm wood features and newly updated countertops, ready for personalization.
True to the era, the layout puts the other two bedrooms and bathroom down the hall. A spacious garage allows for two car parking and storage, or ample space for a studio/workshop. With many recent updates (Roof, HVAC, Sewer, Plumbing), this home exudes pride of ownership and is primed to provide quintessential LA living.
Open House:
- Sat Mar 5th, 1pm-4pm
- Sun Mar 6th, 1pm-4pm
- Tue Mar 8th, 11am-2pm
- Thu Mar 10th, 3:30pm-5:30pm
- Sat Mar 12th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun Mar 13th, 2pm-5pm
Stephen McAlpin
- Partner Agent, L34 Group
- CAL DRE #: 02044413
- 323-400-9656
