Mid-Century Retreat in the Los Feliz Hills

2000 Mayview Drive | Los Feliz
Welcome to 2000 Mayview, a distinctive mid-century modern architectural retreat, renovated by celebrity architect Linda Taalman, AIA, and ready for its new owners!
Sunshine pours into the open living room, dining room + kitchen from a wall of sliding doors + windows that open to the tropical yard, w/plenty of spaces to entertain! Newly refinished concrete floors throughout contrast the fresh white walls + white brick fp, a must-have for any mid-century lover.
Designer kitchen boasts Thermador stainless appl., Hansgrohe fixtures, steam oven, quartz counters, open shelving + custom walnut cabinetry + includes a built-in walnut dining table. 2 guest bedrooms offer ample closet space and a wall of windows looking out at the grassy yard. Generous master feat. large custom closet w/plenty of storage. Hall bath boasts custom walnut vanity + shower over tub. Updated systems, 5KW Solar System and more!
Welcome home!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of COURTNEY POULOS, ACME Real Estate