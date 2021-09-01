You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Sponsored by VOYAGE Real Estate

Mid-century traditional on one of Sierra Madre's most prestigious avenues

Hiking trails abound; a healthy, stylish lifestyle awaits.

carter 1.jpg

64 W Carter Avenue | Sierra Madre

3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,480 Sq. Ft | $1,288,000

Turn key mid-century traditional sited perfectly at the base of the foothills on one of Sierra Madres most prestigious avenues.

Lush landscaping privatizes the home while still allowing you to gaze out at the San Gabriels.

Hardwood floors, built ins, brick fireplace, and other charming details exude character.

Find out more about this home

The primary suite boasting grand views, two closets, large deck, and en suite bathroom is luxury defined. A 300 square foot bonus space with Cat 6 wiring enables productivity and focus when working from home.

Leave the cars in the large garage and walk the kids to school with a stop downtown for a coffee on the way home.

Hiking trails abound as well; a healthy, stylish lifestyle awaits.

Open House

• Wed, Sep 1: 11 am - 1 pm

VOYAGE Real Estate | Compass

• Jeremy Tuite

• DRE #02011523

• jeremy.tuite@compass.com

•  213.422.4800

• voyagerealestate.com

carter2.jpg
carter3.jpg
carter4.jpg
carter5.jpg
carter7.jpg
Fullscreen capture 8312021 54708 PM.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of VOYAGE Real Estate 

Recommended for you