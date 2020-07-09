You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Urban Hillsides Team

Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillside

New Build for Family, Work, and Play

  • Updated
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play

1124 Coronado Terrace  |  Silver Lake

$2,149,000  | 4 beds  4 baths  + Studio |  More

Stunning new build in Silver Lake perched on an urban hillside. 4 bed/3 bath home plus 421 square foot detached rear studio. Cali Bamboo deck connects the rear spaces creating a natural indoor/outdoor flow.

Open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings throughout. Flexible office or front bedroom with private porch entrance.

The modern interior offers flat panel cabinets, wide plank oak flooring, oversized patio doors, energy efficient recessed lighting and plenty of natural light. The master suite has direct patio access, an 8' x 8' walk-in closet, and an open concept shower with a soaking tub.

Illuminated walkways enhance the many destinations in front and back yards. Need a dog run? Use the wide side yard.

Waterfall edge kitchen counter, natural wood finished shaker doors with peekaboo Downtown views.

This ideal home balances family, work and entertaining. View 3-D tour and video on website.

Urban Hillsides Team at Keller Williams Los Feliz

Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
Photo: Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillsides - New Build for Family, Work, and Play
 This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban Hillsides