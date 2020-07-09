Modern Comfort in Silver Lake on an Urban Hillside

1124 Coronado Terrace | Silver Lake
$2,149,000 | 4 beds 4 baths + Studio | More
Stunning new build in Silver Lake perched on an urban hillside. 4 bed/3 bath home plus 421 square foot detached rear studio. Cali Bamboo deck connects the rear spaces creating a natural indoor/outdoor flow.
Open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings throughout. Flexible office or front bedroom with private porch entrance.
The modern interior offers flat panel cabinets, wide plank oak flooring, oversized patio doors, energy efficient recessed lighting and plenty of natural light. The master suite has direct patio access, an 8' x 8' walk-in closet, and an open concept shower with a soaking tub.
Illuminated walkways enhance the many destinations in front and back yards. Need a dog run? Use the wide side yard.
Waterfall edge kitchen counter, natural wood finished shaker doors with peekaboo Downtown views.
This ideal home balances family, work and entertaining. View 3-D tour and video on website.
- 1124 Coronado Terrace (map)
- 2,789 Sq Ft - Living (approximate)
- 8,058 Sq Ft - Lot (approximate)
- Price: $2,149,000
- Find out more about this home
Urban Hillsides Team at Keller Williams Los Feliz
- Darren Hubert - DRE 01330183
- Joe Cloninger - DRE 01954784
- 323.386.4663
- team@urbanhillsides.com
- UrbanHillsides.com