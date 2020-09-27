Modern Eagle Rock Beauty

1324 Oak Grove Ave | Eagle Rock
$1,850,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 3,044 sq ft | More
Welcome to this sophisticated and beautiful modern renovated Eagle Rock home.
Walk into rooms filled with natural lighting and a gracious open floor plan. Spacious and newly updated from the lighting on the ceilings to the hardwood floors throughout. Attractive quartz countertops, designs, and finishings.
Enjoy the views on your patio perfect for entertaining, with overnight accommodations in a featured guest room. Meticulously planned Smart home features along with a laundry room for your convenience. This home is a must see to appreciate.
Presented by
- Victoria Munoz | Keller Williams
- DRE#01935537
- 310-801-0096 (call or text)
- victoriamunoz@kw.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Keller Williams