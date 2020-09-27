You have permission to edit this article.
Modern Eagle Rock Beauty

Renovated smart home with patio views

1324 Oak Grove Ave | Eagle Rock

$1,850,000 | 4 Beds | 4 Baths | 3,044 sq ft | More

Welcome to this sophisticated and beautiful modern renovated Eagle Rock home.

Walk into rooms filled with natural lighting and a gracious open floor plan. Spacious and newly updated from the lighting on the ceilings to the hardwood floors throughout. Attractive quartz countertops, designs, and finishings.

Enjoy the views on your patio perfect for entertaining, with overnight accommodations in a featured guest room. Meticulously planned Smart home features along with a laundry room for your convenience. This home is a must see to appreciate.

