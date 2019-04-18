Modern Eagle Rock 2BR/2BA Traditional with Pool

5133 Ellenwood Drive | Eagle Rock
Take Sunset’s newest listing is a modern twist on a classic Eagle Rock traditional.
This elegant move-in ready home is a brilliant blend of original character and contemporary amenities. Set above the street, you enter into the light-filled living room with espresso stained hardwood floors and original steel-case windows.
This charming home is located in the heart of Eagle Rock close to parks and many great local restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
A large eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms complete this ideal floorplan. The den with wood burning fireplace connects seamlessly to the spacious backyard.
The property also includes a spacious tuck under two-car garage with an extra storage area and features updated systems, new central heat and air, electrical, copper plumbing, and earthquake bolting.
The backyard offers a new pebble tec salt water pool, stone patio area, and a built-in bar with plenty of room for outdoor dining and entertaining.
A timeless home in the heart of one of LA’s loveliest and most desirable communities.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team