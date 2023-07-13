Modern hillside Highland Park home

Nestled in a canyon-y pocket of Highland Park lies a modern three-story home, where urban living seamlessly merges with serene tranquility.
Nestled in a canyon-y pocket of Highland Park lies a modern three-story home, where urban living seamlessly merges with serene tranquility.
Embraced by lush greenery and towering trees, this residence exudes an undeniable sense of remote peacefulness.
As one steps into the entry level, a flood of natural light fills the airy living room adjacent to a loft-style office, complete with a full bathroom and a private balcony—an idyllic retreat for unwinding with a page-turner or indulging in bird-watching.
This home blurs the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, inviting vibrant surroundings inside through abundant natural light and windows that frame endless views of the verdant foliage.
Descending to the middle level reveals the heart of the home—the kitchen. With modern design and state-of-the-art appliances, it seamlessly transitions into the dining area, where lofty ceilings and oversized windows create an ideal space for hosting memorable gatherings. Off the dining area, another inviting sitting area awaits, accompanied by a convenient bathroom and yet another private balcony—an oasis for savoring the morning brew.
Strategically located near the stairs and beyond the kitchen, a laundry room leads to a spacious approx 300 sq ft bonus space. Currently a music studio, this versatile area presents limitless possibilities—a flex space, a potential extra bedroom, or even an ADU with its own entrance, street-facing stairs, and a generous private deck for outdoor grilling and socializing.
The lower level houses two generously sized primary bedrooms, each offering a tranquil sanctuary. En suite bathrooms, ample closets, and glass doors opening onto a third balcony complete these harmonious spaces. Throughout the day, the symphony of birdsong and rustling leaves creates an enchanting ambiance.
The expansive backyard below is a blank canvas, ready for the new owner to unleash their creativity and transform it into their dream outdoor space. Accessible from the back of the house, the basement provides storage space and opportunities for customization.
Conveniently situated near an array of shops and eateries in Highland Park, Eagle Rock, and Pasadena. A home not to be missed!
