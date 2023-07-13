 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by L34Group

Modern hillside Highland Park home

Conveniently situated near an array of shops and eateries in Highland Park, Eagle Rock, and Pasadena.

Dining table in living area with windows 6239 Crestwood

6239 Crestwood Way | Highland Park

Nestled in a canyon-y pocket of Highland Park lies a modern three-story home, where urban living seamlessly merges with serene tranquility.

Sofa and desk next to window inside 6239 Crestwood
Bed next to open glass doors in bedroom 6239 Crestwood
bed on platform in bedroom with glass doors 6239 Crestwood
Three story home on a hillside with light shining through windows

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred