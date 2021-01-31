Modern Urban Perfection in Echo Park

1627 Echo Park Ave #5 | Echo Park
$849,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
This Echo Park townhome is absolute urban perfection. Sleek and well located, it's the perfect home for the Angeleno on the go.
Directly enter into the foyer and unwind before traveling upstairs to the well laid-out main floor. This open concept living space allows for future entertaining. Never miss a good joke while preparing appetizers for your guests, because you'll be right there in the mix. An upgraded kitchen suite, hardwood floors, and high ceilings are sure to impress your guests.
On this floor you will find a perfect space for your guests to rest their heads, or an office space perfect for remote work. Retire upstairs to the top floor that boasts two ensuite bedrooms. The larger bedroom has three large closets and extra high ceilings.
This beautiful unit also has two private outdoor spaces for your enjoyment. The community offers a picnic area, dog runs, and plenty of lush greenery that make it feel like an oasis in the city. Come and see this one, you're going to love it!
