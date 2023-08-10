Montecito Heights Bright Craftsman

A dwelling that embodies the essence of home - a house radiating warmth, comfort, and an embrace that feels familiar. This 1909 Craftsman residence has been lovingly maintained throughout its 114-year history, akin to a cherished, timeless jacket that never loses its appeal.
As you step through the front door, you are greeted by an expansive living room adorned with built-in bookshelves and grand windows, allowing the glorious sunlight to flood the room.
The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living space to the heart of the home, the kitchen, a space that beckons gatherings and culinary delights.
The inviting dining area can easily accommodate dinner guests, and the kitchen provides easy access for seconds or thirds of whatever delectable creation is being prepared.
The main living space comprises three ample bedrooms and three bathrooms. Two of these bedrooms boast en suite facilities, providing a spacious primary suite and a comfortable retreat for guests.
Speaking of guests, the lower level of this residence boasts a generously appointed in-law suite, complete with a bedroom, bathroom, and a cozy living room.
The charm of this home isn’t limited to the interior; it also embraces a truly usable outdoor space. A large deck overlooks the terraced yard, offering various areas for relaxation, al fresco dining, playful games, and even indulgent moments lounging in a hammock.
It's a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, completing the embodiment of this welcoming abode.