Montecito Heights View Home

1314 Montecito Drive | Montecito Heights
This beautifully maintained Montecito Heights home sits on a tranquil cul-de-sac and offers sweeping mountain and nature views.
Backing up to the Audubon Center and Nature Reserve at Ernest E. Debs Park, there’s 282 acres of hiking, picnicking, and privacy right in your backyard.
Updated and move-in ready, 1314 Montecito Drive offer two spacious bedrooms, one of which leads to a backyard deck and flat grassy yard, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Additional features include the renovated kitchen and bathroom, central heat and air, hardwood floors, copper plumbing and a large two car garage.
Close proximity to DTLA, USC Medical Center, Pasadena, South Pasadena and vicinity.
Property is being sold via plumBid, a unique, transparent, online bidding platform. To learn more visit www.plumbid.com
