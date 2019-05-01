You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Deasy Penner Podley

Montecito Heights View Home

An updated, move-in ready view home offered through the unique, transparent plumBid platform

  • Deasy Penner Podley
1314_montecito_rd_219v1.jpg
Shawn Bishop

1314 Montecito Drive | Montecito Heights

This beautifully maintained Montecito Heights home sits on a tranquil cul-de-sac and offers sweeping mountain and nature views.

Backing up to the Audubon Center and Nature Reserve at Ernest E. Debs Park, there’s 282 acres of hiking, picnicking, and privacy right in your backyard.

Updated and move-in ready, 1314 Montecito Drive offer two spacious bedrooms, one of which leads to a backyard deck and flat grassy yard, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Additional features include the renovated kitchen and bathroom, central heat and air, hardwood floors, copper plumbing and a large two car garage.

Close proximity to DTLA, USC Medical Center, Pasadena, South Pasadena and vicinity.

Property is being sold via plumBid, a unique, transparent, online bidding platform. To learn more visit www.plumbid.com

plumBid starts at $679,000

1314_montecito_rd_290_v1.jpg
Shawn Bishop
1314_montecito_rd_029_v1.jpg
Shawn Bishop
img_0942.jpg
Shawn Bishop
1314_montecito_rd_016v1.jpg
Shawn Bishop
1314_montecito_rd_166v1.jpg
Shawn Bishop
1314_montecito_rd_132v1.jpg
Shawn Bishop
1314_montecito_rd_290_v1.jpg
Shawn Bishop
1314_montecito_rd_281_ev1.jpg
Shawn Bishop

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Deasy Penner Podley