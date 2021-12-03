You have permission to edit this article.
Presented by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Mount Washington Sunny 2-Bedroom/1-Bath with Views

An open layout flows from the kitchen/dining area into the living room for memorable times with family and friends

535 W. Avenue 46| Mount Washington

$889,000 | 2 bed 1 bath 

Welcome to this sunny split-level Mount Washington home with beautiful long-distance views and cozy neighborhood living!

An open layout flows from the kitchen/dining area into the living room for memorable times with family and friends. A half-flight down, you’ll find 2 bedrooms and a lovely remodeled bathroom.

Find out more about this home

The elm tree-shaded front patio is ready for entertaining with a built-in BBQ and gracious vibe.

A long driveway provides a parking path for two cars.

The outdoor area is perfect for those seeking low maintenance yet still offers plenty of room to relax and play.

Stroll a half-block down to the Rec Center for sandbox time or a few hoops on the half-court. Located in Mount Washington Elementary School district.

Open House

  • Saturday, Dec 4: 2-4pm
  • Sunday, Dec 5 2-4pm
  • Tuesday, Dec 7 11am–2pm

Edith Reyna

Liz Johnson

