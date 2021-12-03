Mount Washington Sunny 2-Bedroom/1-Bath with Views

535 W. Avenue 46| Mount Washington
$889,000 | 2 bed 1 bath
Welcome to this sunny split-level Mount Washington home with beautiful long-distance views and cozy neighborhood living!
An open layout flows from the kitchen/dining area into the living room for memorable times with family and friends. A half-flight down, you’ll find 2 bedrooms and a lovely remodeled bathroom.
• Find out more about this home
The elm tree-shaded front patio is ready for entertaining with a built-in BBQ and gracious vibe.
A long driveway provides a parking path for two cars.
The outdoor area is perfect for those seeking low maintenance yet still offers plenty of room to relax and play.
Stroll a half-block down to the Rec Center for sandbox time or a few hoops on the half-court. Located in Mount Washington Elementary School district.
Open House
- Saturday, Dec 4: 2-4pm
- Sunday, Dec 5 2-4pm
- Tuesday, Dec 7 11am–2pm
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass