Perched at the very top of the Mt. Washington hills is this one of a kind escape.
No expense was spared on this stunning, completely updated, view home with a permitted income generating ADU guest house located in the vibrant, family oriented & highly sought after Mt. Washington neighborhood. Escape the city to this sanctuary set on a cul-de-sac with no pass-through traffic on a completely fenced lot with beautiful flagstone retaining walls.
The main house, a modern open floor plan w/ a light bright living area and floor to ceiling windowed dining room, boasts a romantic fireplace & dining area w/ plenty of room to entertain family & friends while taking in the jetliner views.
With the best in functionality and beauty combined, the sleek meticulously remodeled gourmet kitchen features butcher block countertops, custom backsplash, new custom cabinets w/ designer fixtures, & stainless steel appliances.
The chic updated bathroom has designer tile w/ custom wood bath surround & vanity with brass fixtures.
The primary bedroom welcomes plentiful light from the sliding glass doors and the guest room has two generous closets, one for washer/dryer hookups.
Additional features include new floors, newer interior/exterior paint, new fencing, brand new oversized tank-less water heater, updated electrical/plumbing, central HVAC w/ Nest thermostat, radiant floor heating & new lighting fixtures.
The permitted detached guest house, set on a lower level of the lot for ultimate privacy, is an open-floor plan studio, including a custom kitchen w/ subway tile & built in stove top, gorgeous updated full bathroom w/ oversized shower and its own dedicated air conditioning/heating system.
This beautifully designed unit is the perfect space for a home office, gym or yoga room, art/music studio, or an opportunity to use it as a rental to generate additional income (the owner currently rents this space as a short term rental).
The well appointed terraced yard is manicured and meticulously landscaped with beautiful trees, plants, and bushes throughout. The spectacular views continue in the backyard with unobstructed views of the San Gabriel mountains and gorgeous topography through the custom split rail fencing. With plenty of space to entertain, garden, and for kids/adults to play, this backyard is an absolute dream.
In addition to the convenient custom backyard shed, there is also a larger designer storage shed next to the guest house currently used as a home office. The driveway will allow you to easily park 2 cars on your property.
This home is conveniently located within close proximity to schools (highly sought after Mount Washington Elementary), a beautiful new playground, famous York Blvd & Figueroa for shopping, restaurants, bars, and much more. This home will surely check off all of your boxes and is truly one of a kind on the best block in all of Mt. Washington!
Don't miss this amazing opportunity to call this place home. Quintessential NELA living at its finest!
Open House
- Sat, Oct 1: 1 pm - 3 pm
- Sun, Oct 2: 1 pm 3 pm
Rose Garcia
- Garcia Real Estate Group
- Rose@GarciaRealEstateGroup.com
- 877-633-6927
- BRE #: 01373253
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf Rose Garcia