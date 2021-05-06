Mountain Views in Highland Park

6060 Roy St | Highland Park
2 Beds | 1 Bath + Sunroom + Bonus studio/office | More
Perched on the hill, views abound from the picture windows in the living spaces of Roy. Most prominent is the Angeles Crest, bequeathed with topography and contours creating the most glorious spectrum of colors!
From the moment you step foot inside, you’re feeling the love, every aspect carefully chosen and thoughtfully placed. Bench seating under the large window of the eat-in, open kitchen-dining room, to take in the views, and to share in conversation, while culinary delights, prepared.
In the sleeping quarters, set aside from the living room, hallway built-ins, and a full remodeled bathroom flanked by two bedrooms. The enclosed sunroom houses the washer and dryer. And below, the finished basement is perfect for that home office/studio.
Outside, spring is in full effect! The avocado, tangerine, lime, apple, and fig are buzzin’ with life and fragrant air of the season. Evenings spent around the outdoor firepit or al fresco dining with the twinkling lights of the city below—a flat grassy area for picnics and playtime. Evening strolls take you to the happenings of York and Figueroa, just a few blocks away. This lovely will not last...Come and get er!
